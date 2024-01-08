These 10 Used Cars From the 2000s Are Surprisingly Reliable

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average age of automobiles and trucks in operation in the United States has increased slightly every year since 2000. Currently, Americans drive their cars for an average of 12.5 years, but there are many surprisingly reliable cars that are closer to 15-20 years old.

When you think of durability, models by Toyota, Honda and Lexus typically spring to mind. As we will see, though, competition in the 2000s pushed all auto companies to tighten their focus and build cars that appealed to a wider range of U.S. drivers looking not only for style, but substance as well.

Advances in technology and safety features combined nicely with a torrent of muscle to produce many reliable options that remain so even after all these years. Decades-old stalwarts like the Subaru Outback, Honda Civic and Toyota Camry and Corolla can be counted on for their trustworthiness, but plenty of other models from the ’00s are regularly sought after and seen on U.S. roadways every day.

Here are 10 hotties from the noughties that remain surprisingly durable.

1. Lexus IS300

Included in numerous reliability lists, the Lexus IS300 is a superbly built and highly desirable sedan that skimps on luxury but splurges on performance. Early IS sedans with manual transmissions or automatic wagons are more expensive and harder to find, respectively, but well worth the money and effort.

2. BMW M3

Take your pick, as M3s in the 2000s weren’t short on supply. The German automaker tried out a lot of trims — the E46 coupe, convertible, touring concept, GTR, CSL and CS; the E90 and E93 convertible — all of which are still sought after for their powerful engines, improved suspensions, upgraded exhaust systems and reliability.

3. Pontiac GTO

(Re-)Launched in 2004, the Pontiac GTO is seen as a collector’s item, but one that can still be used as a daily driver rather than kept under a garage tarp. The GTO’s Camaro-inspired V8, 400 hp engine can keep these mid-2000 models on the road for 200,000 miles or more.

4. Honda Civic Type-R

You didn’t think you’d get through a reliability list without running into a Civic, did you? All Civics are beasts and last longer than most brand models, but automobile website Give Me the VIN considers the sporty Type-R hatchback — which was introduced in 1997 but hit its stride in the 2000s — to be a distinctly innovative, speedy and surprisingly reliable ride.

5. Mazda MX-5 Miata

Miata drivers are a rare breed and loyal to a fault to their fun-to-drive two-seaters. If you’re in the market for an older but reliable and affordable compact sports car, any of the four MX-5 generations will do the job, according to TopSpeed.

6. Hyundai Tucson

While some brands have been known for their reliability for decades, Hyundai isn’t necessarily one of them. However, the South Korean manufacturer is a battler, and has steadily built a strong reputation by offering reliable vehicles at affordable prices. You’ll not find many cars as easy on the wallet as the Hyundai Tucson compact SUV on this list.

7. Ford Mustang

The Mustang has been around since 1964, but for many American drivers, the fifth generation model defined the decade. Per Hot Cars, early 2000s New Edge Mustangs are underappreciated by car enthusiasts, but the same cannot be said for the retro-styled Mustangs from 2005 onward, which are still popular in the used market and on the streets.

8. Nissan Altima

If you’re looking for bells and whistles, cast your eyes elsewhere. According to customer sentiment on Kelley Blue Book, Altima owners praise the car for its comfort, driveability, good fuel economy, great safety ratings and easy maintenance. You shouldn’t pay more than $5,000 for any 2000 model in decent shape and these last hundreds of thousands of miles.

9. Pontiac Grand Prix

A quick search on Edmunds will provide you with hundreds of used Grand Prix. While some still command prices over $10K — particularly the supercharged special edition GTP V8 featuring a Cadillac Northstar engine — most models with higher mileage will only cost you a few grand. Heavy mileage shouldn’t scare you off buying a Grand Prix; twenty-year-old models are still realiable, worthwhile purchases.

10. GMC Yukon Denali

Known for its spacious passenger and cargo space, the Yukon Denali ushered in a new era of family SUVs and is well-known as a reliable rig. Most pre-2010 Yukons are great buys and are among the more reliable used SUVs currently on the market, “especially the second-generation models, which were sold until 2006,” said HotCars.

