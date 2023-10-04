These 10 States Have the Highest Gas Prices in 2023

Americans have been feeling the pain at the pump for quite some time. While prices are starting to dip slightly, whether you will feel a difference depends on which state you live in, according to new research by Now Patient, which has revealed the top 10 states where gas prices are the highest.

“According to research, over 200 million people hold a valid driving license in the U.S., which means for the majority of these citizens, gas prices are a regular expenditure,” said Rajive Patel, medical writer at Now Patient. “As gas prices continue to fluctuate due to the rising cost of oil, our study which looks at the most costly states to live in the U.S. has revealed that some Americans are paying a considerable amount more for gas due to the location they live in.”

According to the Now Patient study, here are the top 10 states with the highest average gas prices:

Washington: $4.946 California: $4.906 Hawaii: $4.698 Oregon: $4.611 Alaska: $4.308 Nevada: $4.242 Idaho: $3.910 Illinois: $3.854 Colorado: $3.845 Utah: $3.841

On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi has the lowest average price, at $3.002.

“Drivers in Washington will no doubt be feeling the pinch when it comes to filling up their vehicle but the state has the highest gas prices,” said Patel.

He noted that the state’s high prices are due to its tax on CO2 emissions, which was introduced to reduce emissions.

“Although this is a great step in helping to create a greener state, the downside is that it has caused an increase in the cost of gas,” added Patel.

