These 10 States Have the Highest Energy Costs — How It Impacts Your Monthly Bills

Can you guess which states have the highest energy costs? New data from WalletHub takes a closer look at energy costs across the United States. The total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia are compared with a formula in WalletHub's analysis, accounting for residential energy types including electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
From the 10th place to the No. 1 spot, here are the 10 states with the highest energy costs and the breakdown of how it impacts your monthly bills.
Indiana
- Total energy cost: $545
- Monthly electricity cost: $142
- Monthly natural gas cost: $71
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $199
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $133
New Hampshire
- Total energy cost: $551
- Monthly electricity cost: $148
- Monthly natural gas cost: $89
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $124
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $191
Iowa
- Total energy cost: $552
- Monthly electricity cost: $122
- Monthly natural gas cost: $68
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $155
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $208
Vermont
- Total energy cost: $567
- Monthly electricity cost: $133
- Monthly natural gas cost: $92
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $162
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $180
Oklahoma
- Total energy cost: $583
- Monthly electricity cost: $145
- Monthly natural gas cost: $71
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $179
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $188
Massachusetts
- Total energy cost: $589
- Monthly electricity cost: $143
- Monthly natural gas cost: $116
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $137
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $194
Connecticut
- Total energy cost: $593
- Monthly electricity cost: $171
- Monthly natural gas cost: $132
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $129
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $161
Alaska
- Total energy cost: $613
- Monthly electricity cost: $150
- Monthly natural gas cost: $152
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $144
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $167
North Dakota
- Total energy cost: $645
- Monthly electricity cost: $140
- Monthly natural gas cost: $65
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $187
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $253
Wyoming
- Total energy cost: $845
- Monthly electricity cost: $117
- Monthly natural gas cost: $78
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $287
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $362
