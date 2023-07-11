These 10 States Have the Highest Energy Costs — How It Impacts Your Monthly Bills

Can you guess which states have the highest energy costs? New data from WalletHub takes a closer look at energy costs across the United States. The total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia are compared with a formula in WalletHub's analysis, accounting for residential energy types including electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

From the 10th place to the No. 1 spot, here are the 10 states with the highest energy costs and the breakdown of how it impacts your monthly bills.

Indiana

Total energy cost: $545

$545 Monthly electricity cost: $142

$142 Monthly natural gas cost: $71

$71 Monthly motor fuel cost: $199

$199 Monthly home heating oil cost: $133

New Hampshire

Total energy cost: $551

$551 Monthly electricity cost: $148

$148 Monthly natural gas cost: $89

$89 Monthly motor fuel cost: $124

$124 Monthly home heating oil cost: $191

Iowa

Total energy cost: $552

$552 Monthly electricity cost: $122

$122 Monthly natural gas cost: $68

$68 Monthly motor fuel cost: $155

$155 Monthly home heating oil cost: $208

Vermont

Total energy cost: $567

$567 Monthly electricity cost: $133

$133 Monthly natural gas cost: $92

$92 Monthly motor fuel cost: $162

$162 Monthly home heating oil cost: $180

Oklahoma

Total energy cost: $583

$583 Monthly electricity cost: $145

$145 Monthly natural gas cost: $71

$71 Monthly motor fuel cost: $179

$179 Monthly home heating oil cost: $188

Massachusetts

Total energy cost: $589

$589 Monthly electricity cost: $143

$143 Monthly natural gas cost: $116

$116 Monthly motor fuel cost: $137

$137 Monthly home heating oil cost: $194

Connecticut

Total energy cost: $593

$593 Monthly electricity cost: $171

$171 Monthly natural gas cost: $132

$132 Monthly motor fuel cost: $129

$129 Monthly home heating oil cost: $161

Alaska

Total energy cost: $613

$613 Monthly electricity cost: $150

$150 Monthly natural gas cost: $152

$152 Monthly motor fuel cost: $144

$144 Monthly home heating oil cost: $167

North Dakota

Total energy cost: $645

$645 Monthly electricity cost: $140

$140 Monthly natural gas cost: $65

$65 Monthly motor fuel cost: $187

$187 Monthly home heating oil cost: $253

Wyoming

Total energy cost: $845

$845 Monthly electricity cost: $117

$117 Monthly natural gas cost: $78

$78 Monthly motor fuel cost: $287

$287 Monthly home heating oil cost: $362

