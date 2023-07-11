News & Insights

These 10 States Have the Highest Energy Costs — How It Impacts Your Monthly Bills

July 11, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

Can you guess which states have the highest energy costs? New data from WalletHub takes a closer look at energy costs across the United States. The total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia are compared with a formula in WalletHub's analysis, accounting for residential energy types including electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

From the 10th place to the No. 1 spot, here are the 10 states with the highest energy costs and the breakdown of how it impacts your monthly bills.

Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

Indiana

  • Total energy cost: $545
  • Monthly electricity cost: $142
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $71
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $199
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $133

New-Hampshire

New Hampshire

  • Total energy cost: $551
  • Monthly electricity cost: $148
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $89
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $124
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $191

Des Moines Iowa skyline taken from the bike path next to the Des Moines River in Autumn - Image.

Iowa

  • Total energy cost: $552
  • Monthly electricity cost: $122
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $68
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $155
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $208
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

Vermont

  • Total energy cost: $567
  • Monthly electricity cost: $133
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $92
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $162
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $180

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma

  • Total energy cost: $583
  • Monthly electricity cost: $145
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $71
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $179
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $188
Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA skyline at twilight.

Massachusetts

  • Total energy cost: $589
  • Monthly electricity cost: $143
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $116
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $137
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $194

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Total energy cost: $593
  • Monthly electricity cost: $171
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $132
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $129
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $161
Anchorage Alaska

Alaska

  • Total energy cost: $613
  • Monthly electricity cost: $150
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $152
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $144
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $167

Fargo is the most populous city in the state of North Dakota, accounting for over 15% of the state population.

North Dakota

  • Total energy cost: $645
  • Monthly electricity cost: $140
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $65
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $187
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $253
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Total energy cost: $845
  • Monthly electricity cost: $117
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $78
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $287
  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $362

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 10 States Have the Highest Energy Costs — How It Impacts Your Monthly Bills

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
