These 10 States Have the Highest Average Credit Scores

In the United States, your credit score is an essential number that determines what financial opportunities you qualify for and also gives creditors a better understanding of your overall financial wellness. But it takes effort to build credit and raise your score.

Have you ever wondered how credit scores compare across the country? The 2021 Experian Consumer Credit Review examines average credit scores nationwide.

In 2021, 71% of Americans had a FICO score of 670 or greater -- which is considered to be a good credit score.

As a nation, the average credit score was 714. In 2020, the national average was 710.

Top 10 states for the highest average credit scores

The study found that average scores varied from state to state.

According to Experian data from Q3 of 2021, these states have the highest average credit scores. Did your state make the list?

Minnesota: 742

742 Vermont: 736

736 Wisconsin: 735

735 New Hampshire: 734

734 Washington: 734

734 South Dakota: 733

733 North Dakota: 733

733 Hawaii: 732

732 Massachusetts: 732

732 Oregon: 731

How to improve your credit score

You're not alone if you're unhappy with your current credit score.

Many Americans are taking steps to build their credit and improve their credit scores. While it can take time and work, increasing your credit score is possible.

The following suggestions may help you boost your score:

Pay your bills on time

If you struggle to pay your bills on time, you may want to implement a new bill paying system, so you no longer forget. Setting reminders on your phone or making notes on your calendar may help you remember to pay every bill on time.

Your payment history is the most significant factor that impacts your FICO score and makes up 35% of your score. Paying your bills on time can raise your score. Late payments and missed payments are negative marks that don't look good on your credit report.

Reduce your debt

If you have a lot of debt, take steps to reduce it. Even if you start small, paying off your debt will help. Your credit utilization ratio, or how much of your available credit you use, makes up 30% of your FICO score.

You'll have a higher utilization ratio if you use most of your available credit. Having a utilization rate of 30% or less is recommended. As you continue to pay off your debt, you can lower your utilization rate, and increase your credit score.

Don't ignore credit

For those with little or no credit, ignoring it is not a good idea. It may feel stressful to start building your credit, but taking steps toward doing so is important. Many creditors look at your credit report and credit score when determining if you'll qualify for a loan.

Take small steps toward building your credit. Applying for a secured credit card is one way for beginners with no credit history to start building their credit.

Review our personal finance resources if you're looking for additional tips on improving your credit score or making smart money moves.

