These 10 States Are the Safest Bets If You’re Afraid of Losing Your Job

The headlines have been filled with news of a hiring slowdown lately. Losing a job can grip those impacted with fear, as they’re likely unsure of the future and what it holds for their household and finances. Worse yet, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the job market isn’t as healthy as once thought. A total of 911,000 fewer jobs were added over the prior 12 months ending in March 2025 than originally thought, according to the BLS.

Where you live may also play a part in job security. Online HR platform Techr recently released a study revealing which states are experiencing the fewest layoffs. Moving to a location to increase job security isn’t necessarily feasible, but the report does highlight which states may offer more job security in the current job market.

Minnesota

Workforce (in thousands): 3,049.4

3,049.4 Layoffs (in thousands): 23

23 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 754

Colorado

Workforce (in thousands): 2,988.5

2,988.5 Layoffs (in thousands): 23

23 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 770

Missouri

Workforce (in thousands): 2,998.6

2,998.6 Layoffs (in thousands): 24

24 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 800

Wisconsin

Workforce (in thousands): 3,050.5

3,050.5 Layoffs (in thousands): 26

26 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 852

Washington

Workforce (in thousands): 3,664.1

3,664.1 Layoffs (in thousands): 32

32 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 873

Iowa

Workforce (in thousands): 1,598.5

1,598.5 Layoffs (in thousands): 14

14 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 876

Massachusetts

Workforce (in thousands): 3,725.2

3,725.2 Layoffs (in thousands): 33

33 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 886

Texas

Workforce (in thousands): 14,312.7

14,312.7 Layoffs (in thousands): 128

128 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 894

Pennsylvania

Workforce (in thousands): 6,221.4

6,221.4 Layoffs (in thousands): 57

57 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 916

Hawaii

Workforce (in thousands): 651.4

651.4 Layoffs (in thousands): 6

6 Layoffs per 100,000 workers: 921

Where Job Security Is Strongest

“These low layoff rates may reflect resilient state economies, steady demand in key sectors, or effective labor policies. It’s a positive signal for job seekers and businesses alike. By tracking layoffs per 100,000 workers, we get a clearer picture of where job security is strongest and where models of labor strength might be studied and replicated,” a representative from Techr said.

In comparison, New Jersey had the highest layoff rate of 1,843 per 100,000 workers. Increasing your value as an employee is a good way to protect yourself in a slowing job market. If possible, pair that with living in a good state to provide more peace of mind.

