These 10 Luxury Cars Break Down Quicker than the Average Vehicle

Luxury cars entice with all manner of features, from refined interiors and classic finishes to fancy technology and high-powered engines.

It’s easy to be swayed by the allure of these cars, but it’s also good to be careful: Luxury doesn’t always equate with longevity or reliability.

In fact, some luxury vehicles may offer luxury in name or brand alone, leaving you with costly repairs for hard-to-get parts and more frustrations than they’re worth.

Auto experts explain why you should avoid buying these 10 luxury cars that break down quicker than average.

Early 2000s Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz has long been a trusted name in luxury vehicles. However, according to Andrew Kuttow, editor-in-chief of LamboCARS, the early 2000s models of the S-Class, notably the W220 generation (2000-2006), known for their advanced technology and luxurious features at the time, also faced several reliability issues.

As Kuttow went on to explain, “These S-Class models have complex electrical systems that are prone to failures. Common issues included malfunctioning dashboards, erratic behavior from the electronic trunk and door locks, and issues with the COMAND system (Cockpit Management and Data system).”

He says they are also known to suffer from air suspension issues. “The air struts and the compressor could fail, leading to a sagging suspension and an uncomfortable ride. Repairs for these components can be costly.”

It’s not just the older models, however. According to Stamatios Zotos, a professional mechanic and owner of Zotos Rent a Car, the 2023 S-class was named the “popular luxury sedan to avoid” by Consumer Reports in 2023.

“It has a low predicted reliability rating and has been subject to several recalls,” said Zotos.

2002-2008 BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 Series of this era, specifically the E65/E66 models, were once touted as BMW’s flagship luxury sedans, Kuttow said, known for their performance and high-end features. But they, too, had problems.

The iDrive system, introduced in this generation, was a revolutionary infotainment system. “However, it was complex and often criticized for being non-intuitive and prone to malfunctions,” said Kuttow. “Issues with the system included unresponsive controls, software glitches and complete system failures.”

This series is also prone to transmission issues around things like rough shifting, delayed gear engagement and even complete transmission failure, he explained. Certain models also have engine problems particularly those with the V8 and V12 engines. These issues include things like “leaking valve seals, coolant leaks, and problems with the VANOS system (BMW’s variable valve timing system).”

These issues could lead to decreased performance and costly repairs.

Lastly, this series has had electrical and electronic Issues such as the power windows, door locks, and electronic trunk release being prone to failure.

Jaguar XF

Jaguars are pretty much synonymous with luxury, according to Blake Shaw, an automotive expert and blog author at All About Wheels, but he warned that “[T]he XF model has faced issues, particularly with its electrical systems and engine cooling.”

2023 Jaguar F-Pace

Another Jaguar to be wary of, according to Zotos, is the F-Pace. “Despite its appealing design and comfort, it falls short in reliability ratings, with low scores in both predicted reliability and owner satisfaction,” Zotos said.

Jaguar XJ

Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing for CFR Classic, added that Jaguar is just not winning the luxury game.

“The Jaguar XJ has been a symbol of luxury for years, but many owners have reported reliability issues over the car’s lifetime,” he said. “Common problems include electrical issues and air suspension failures, which can be both frustrating and costly to repair.”

Additionally, the XJ’s depreciation rate is quite high, Giranda said, meaning it loses value faster than some of its peers.

Audi A8

Audi is another brand with a few luxury duds. “Audi’s flagship sedan, the A8, has seen issues related to its advanced electronic systems and transmissions in some models,” Shaw warned.

2016 and 2019 Audi A6

The A8 isn’t the only Audi with issues, Zotos said. “[The 2016 and 2019 A6] have a history of recalls and a low reliability rating. Issues reported include noises, leaks, and problems with the engine and suspension/steering.”

Range Rover Luxury SUV

While not a traditional sedan, Range Rover’s luxury SUVs have a reputation for frequent repairs, especially concerning their air suspension and electronics, Shaw said.

2020-2022 Tesla Model S

Even though Teslas are becoming more frequent on the roads, many people still consider them a luxury car.

However, Zotos warned that, “These models have seen a decline in reliability ratings compared to earlier models, with issues related to software and Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology.”

Maserati Quattroporte

When considering luxury cars, it’s crucial to look beyond the brand’s prestige and consider reliability and long-term satisfaction, advised Giranda.

Case in point: the Maserati Quattroporte, an Italian luxury sedan that appeals to consumers due to its unique style and powerful performance. However, Giranda said that it’s most known for “its less-than-stellar reliability record. Common issues include electrical problems and a rapid depreciation rate.”

The Quattroporte also requires frequent and expensive maintenance to keep it running smoothly, he explained, a significant drawback for many owners.

Ultimately, there are many luxury vehicles more than worth the investment, but it’s important to do the research before you do so.

