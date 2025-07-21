These 10 Large-Cap Stocks Have Outgained Palantir in 2025. Here's How Wall Street Thinks They'll Do.

Key Points Ten large-cap stocks representing five sectors have delivered higher year-to-date gains than Palantir.

Wall Street analysts aren't especially excited about any of them.

Most of the high-flying stocks have exorbitant valuations.

10 stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti Plc ›

No matter how you look at it, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one hot stock. The share price of the artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics software company has more than doubled year to date.

Is Palantir the hottest stock on the market? Nope, not by a long stretch. Despite the impressive gain, it's not even the best-performing large-cap stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The top 10

Ten stocks of companies with market caps of $10 billion or more have outgained Palantir so far in 2025:

This list reflects several fast-growing markets. Like Palantir, three of the stocks have strong artificial intelligence (AI) connections. Coreweave is an AI cloud computing provider. Symbotic is a leader in AI-powered robotics for warehouses. NuScale Power makes small modular nuclear reactors that generate electricity, with a special focus on providing power for AI data centers.

Roblox runs a virtual universe for online gamers. It also has AI ties, though. For example, Roblox Cube is a generative AI application that helps users create 3D and 4D objects and scenes for its gaming platform.

Three of the stocks outperforming Palantir this year are in the financial services business. Robinhood is a popular online brokerage. Circle Internet Group specializes in building the infrastructure for stablecoins. Futu Holdings operates a digital brokerage and wealth management platform.

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company, but it's intertwined with the financial world. The price of gold has skyrocketed due largely to investors' concerns about market volatility.

Two other stocks are flying high -- literally. AST SpaceMobile is building a satellite-based broadband network. Joby Aviation operates vertical takeoff and landing air taxis.

Wall Street's take

Wall Street isn't bullish on Palantir. Only four of the analysts surveyed by LSEG in July recommended buying the stock. The consensus 12-month price target for Palantir is 34% lower than the current share price.

Do analysts have more favorable opinions about the 10 large-cap stocks that have outgained Palantir this year? For the most part, no.

The price targets for Coreweave, Robinhood, NuScale Power, Symbotic, and Roblox are at least 30% below the share prices for these stocks. The average price target for Joby Aviation is more than 50% lower than its share price. Analysts also expect shares of Circle Internet Group, Futu Holdings, and AST SpaceMobile to fall by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

Of the 10 large-cap stocks outperforming Palantir in 2025, only one has a consensus price target that reflects positive upside potential -- AngloGold Ashanti. But don't get excited yet. Analysts think the gold miner's shares will rise by less than 3% over the near term.

Are the analysts right?

I suspect Wall Street analysts are right to be skeptical about the near-term prospects of most of these high-flying stocks. The biggest knock against them (with a couple of exceptions) is their exorbitant valuations. That's the main issue for Palantir, too.

However, AngloGold Ashanti's shares trade at only 10.4 times forward earnings even after its huge gains. And while Symbotic's earnings multiples are at nosebleed levels, the stock's price-to-sales ratio is a much more reasonable 1.33.

Any or all of these stocks could continue to soar over the coming months. I think, though, that the best choices are the most attractively valued -- AngloGold Ashanti and Symbotic.

Should you invest $1,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in AngloGold Ashanti Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AngloGold Ashanti Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,133!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,056,790!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies, Roblox, and Symbotic. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.