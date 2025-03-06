These 10 Jobs Will Pay You More in 2025 — Is the Work-Life Balance Worth It?

According to recent research from Resume Genius, many jobs will experience salary growth in 2025 and moving forward — resulting in more money in employees’ pockets. The research was conducted last December based on wage trends from the most current 2021 to 2023 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The study emphasized jobs with a median salary of at least $48,060 and job growth of 4% or more.

These are the 10 jobs that will pay more money in 2025 and we will review if people are likely to be happy in these roles due to the work-life balance.

Pediatric Surgeon

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 24%

24% Mean salary in 2023: $449,320

$449,320 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 4%

Wages are increasing in this field because healthcare is one of the quickest-growing industries, according to BLS data. However, the work-life balance may not be ideal for this occupation. A National Library of Medicine study from over a decade ago found that 96% of pediatric surgeons were satisfied with their career choice, but the major concern was the lack of balance since they had little time available for family. Another point to consider is the inherent stress associated with performing surgeries on infants, children and teenagers.

Airline pilot, copilot and flight engineer

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 12%

12% Mean salary in 2023: $250,050

$250,050 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 5%

The research found that pay was going up because air travel had resumed in the post-pandemic era, while the industry faced a pilot shortage. According to the Epic Flight Academy, North American airlines will need a total of 120,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.

However, it’s worth noting that a CNN report from 2022 found that pilots were experiencing fatigue and burnout. Many pilots had stated that they were unable to work due to fatigue. This likely means one won’t have an optimal work-life balance in this field as the hours can fluctuate and the job comes with stress that could leave one feeling unhappy.

Dentist

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 17%

17% Mean salary in 2023: $244,470

$244,470 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 5%

The research noted that a growing population has led to more people requiring dental services. According to Indeed, dentists have flexible working hours and self-employment opportunities and they can work during standard business hours. These factors combined indicate that you could have a decent work-life balance as a dentist while enjoying a lucrative salary.

Industrial-Organizational Psychologist

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 17%

17% Mean salary in 2023: $154,380

$154,380 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 7%

Industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists help with workplace culture as they improve work environments and focus on upgrading the hiring process. With companies investing more in these initiatives, the pay is going up. Based on research from Vault, individuals employed in this field could experience stress if the employees in the organization don’t believe in the mission, but the work hours are usually a standard 40 hours per week. Overall, you may be fairly happy if you decide to follow this career path.

Personal Financial Advisor

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 12%

12% Mean salary in 2023: $150,670

$150,670 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 17%

Personal financial advisors will help people manage their money by offering budgeting, saving, investing and retirement advice. According to BLS data, some advisors may work weekends and evenings to meet with clients. If you enjoy working with numbers and can handle the stress associated with economic factors, you’ll enjoy working in this field.

Veterinarian

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 12%

12% Mean salary in 2023: $136,300

$136,300 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 19%

Veterinarians care for animals and pet care increased by 78% from 2013 to 2021, based on Resume Genius data. The shortage of veterinarians in many communities has led to salaries going up. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the veterinarian working hours were at 48.7 in 2023, higher than before the pandemic. While this role has burnout risks, one will likely enjoy it since it’s a career you must be passionate about to pursue in the first place.

Management Analyst

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 7%

7% Mean salary in 2023: $115,530

$115,530 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 11%

Management analysts work with businesses to discover and solve challenges based on specific projects. While the pay can be lucrative, those working in this field may have to work under pressure with tight deadlines, per BLS research. If you can handle stress and strict deadlines, you’ll be happy going in this career path.

Wind Turbine Service Technician

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 6%

6% Mean salary in 2023: $65,380

$65,380 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 60%

Wind turbine service technicians work with wind turbines by helping with the installation, maintenance and repairs. Due to the structural setup, they often perform routine inspections and work at great heights. The pay continues to rise due to a shortage of skilled labour available to work at the required heights. Even though wind turbine service technicians make good money, they have to work in extreme weather conditions and a stressful work environment caused by carrying heavy gear while dealing with heights, per Fortune. As a result, you’re unlikely to be happy if you choose to pursue this career.

Skincare Specialist

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 11%

11% Mean salary in 2023: $51,100

$51,100 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 10%

Skincare specialists or estheticians provide various beauty and wellness services to help clients with their skin. A skincare specialist will work in a spa, salon or dermatology office mainly during standard business hours. According to Teal, estheticians have rewarding and challenging careers, with stress levels depending on the work environment and client demands. If you work in a positive environment and enjoy helping people, you’ll likely be satisfied with your job as a skincare specialist.

Psychiatric Aide

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 9%

9% Mean salary in 2023: $41,000

$41,000 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 13%

The rising focus on improvements in mental health care means that there’s an increased demand for psychiatric aides to assist patients with daily activities and providing emotional support. While this job doesn’t pay nearly as well as the others on this list, you only need a high school degree to get started. If you enjoy helping others, you may be happy if you decide to pursue this career path. However, it’s worth pointing out that those working in this occupation have reported dissatisfaction with the pay, per Career Explorer.

