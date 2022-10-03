These 10 ETFs Were Last Week’s Top Performers: Oct 3, 2022

These were the best-performing ETFs for the week ending Sept. 30, 2022. NOTE: We’ve excluded funds that use leverage or make inverse bets on their underlying assets.

In the past week’s top performers, one theme stood out among the rest: precious metals miners. Gold and silver miner ETFs surged last week, with silver miners seeing particularly strong performance. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) saw the strongest upswing, rising 9.62% on the week, but the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) and iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) also rose 8.51% and 8.37%, respectively.

Gold miners also performed capably, with the VanEck Junior Global Miners ETF (GDXJ) rising the most (9.07%). Other top performers included the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM), which increased 8.11%; the US Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU), which rose 8.09%; and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which rose 7.49%.

Other top performers included two Simplify ETFs, the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX), which rose 9.02%, and the Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA), which rose 8.59%.

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) saw a 7.95% pop, as well.

Top Performing Unleveraged ETFs, 9/26/22 to 9/30/22

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (SILJ C+ ) ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF 9.62% (GDXJ B+ ) VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 9.07% (PFIX B ) Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF 9.02% (CYA B ) Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF 8.59% (SIL B- ) Global X Silver Miners ETF 8.51% (SLVP B+ ) iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF 8.37% (SGDM B- ) Sprott Gold Miners ETF 8.11% (GOAU ) US Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF 8.09% (IBRN ) iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF 7.95% (GDX B+ ) VanEck Gold Miners ETF 7.49%



