These 10 Drug Companies are Testing a Coronavirus Vaccine

Madeleine Johnson Zacks
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, some of the biggest drug companies are moving closer to finding a vaccine.

Biotech giant Gilead Sciences GILD is planning to administer its remdesivir drug to patients this month. Remdesivir is an experimental drug that has been used to treat Ebola in the past. The World Health Organization (WHO) believes it may be the best chance to effectively treat COVID-19.

Novavax NVAX and Moderna MRNA are also working on vaccines; both companies expect to begin phase 1 studies soon.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is prepping a DNA-based vaccine for U.S. clinical trials in April, while drugmaker Sanofi SNY has also recently announced plans to develop a vaccine. It said it will leverage previous work for a SARS pre-clinical vaccine.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. TAK, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, & Vir Biotechnology VIR have all announced development on preclinical treatments, and other large drugmakers like GlaxoSmithKline GSK and Johnson & Johnson JNJ are working on vaccines too.

Scientists are hoping to cut the time it takes to develop a vaccine in half and have a viable vaccine by this fall. As of today, more than 183,000 have been confirmed globally, with at least 7,167 deaths, according to John Hopkins University. Here in the U.S., there are at least 4,661 cases and 85 deaths.

