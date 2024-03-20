These 10 Cities Procrastinate on Taxes the Most — Avoid These Productivity Traps As You File

Filing income tax returns isn’t something people necessarily look forward to with a spring in their step and a song in their heart — which is why many people put it off until the last minute. Procrastinating on taxes is an annual tradition in many households. Depending on your age and location, you might be even more susceptible to tax procrastination.

The Chamber of Commerce analyzed Google search data related to filing taxes late in more than 170 cities across the country. Its search analysis included terms such as “can you file your taxes late?,” “file tax extension,” “missed tax deadline,” “penalty for late taxes” and other keyword variations.

As for why people procrastinate: The most common reason given, at 51% of respondents, is that filing taxes is too complicated or stressful. Here are the other top traps you should avoid when filing taxes:

Natural tendency to procrastinate (47%)

Filing is too time-consuming (42%)

Making sure information is correct (29%)

Not expecting a refund (26%)

Worried about owing money (23%)

Not a priority (16%)

In terms of where procrastinators tend to live — maybe warm, sunny weather has something to do with it. Not only does Florida have four cities in the top 10, but eight of the top 10 are in the South.

Following are the Top 10 U.S. cities that procrastinate on taxes the most, along with median income data sourced from the Census Bureau.

10. Richmond, Virginia

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 2,790

: 2,790 Median household income (2022): $59,606

9. Hollywood, Florida

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 3,151

: 3,151 Median yearly income (2022): $61,958

8. Lakewood, Colorado

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 3,203

: 3,203 Median yearly income (2022): $82,786

7. Alexandria, Virginia

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 3,241

: 3,241 Median yearly income (2022): $113,179

6. Birmingham, Alabama

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 3,361

: 3,361 Median yearly income (2022): $42,464

5. Miami, Florida

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 3,540

: 3,540 Median yearly income (2022): $54,858

4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 3,571

: 3,571 Median yearly income (2022): $75,376

3. Salt Lake City, Utah

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 3,621

: 3,621 Median yearly income (2022): $72,357

2. Orlando, Florida

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 3,822

: 3,822 Median yearly income (2022): $66,292

1. Atlanta, Georgia

Google searches per 100,000 residents : 4.869

: 4.869 Median yearly income (2022): $77,655

