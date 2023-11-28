These 10 Cities Are Getting a Costco in November 2023

You might be a resident in one of the 10 cities that opened a Costco location this month.

In December 2022, Business Insider reported Costco planned to open 24 stores in 2023. Nine international locations and 15 new U.S. stores were on the roster for grand openings. In the month of November 2023, nine of the U.S. Costco stores have opened, along with one in Canada. Let’s see which cities opened Costco storefronts.

Newark, California

According to the East Bay Echo, a Costco location opened in Newark, California on Nov. 18. Costco shoppers may find this location at 250 Newpark Mall Road.

The Newark Costco warehouse features a bakery, deli and produce departments, a pharmacy, an independent optometrist, a hearing aid center and a 32-pump gas station.

Northwest Toronto, Ontario

Northwest Toronto celebrated the grand opening of a new Costco on Nov. 2.

As reported by Toronto.com, the Costco warehouse is located at 2260 Islington Avenue in Etobicoke. A few classic features Costco shoppers will be able to enjoy at this location include the Costco pharmacy, optical and hearing aid departments, a tire service center and the Costco food court. Other highlights include a new gas station with 24 gas pumps, underground parking and giant elevators.

Anchorage, Alaska Business Center

A Costco Business Center warehouse opened in November in Northeast Anchorage, Alaska.

The new business center is located at 1074 N. Muldoon Road in a renovated space previously occupied by a former Sam’s Club, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Clermont, Florida

Costco opened its doors in Clermont, Florida on Nov. 14.

According to Costco’s website, the new location may be found at 4600 Collina Terrace. Daily warehouse shopping hours are Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hendersonville, Tennessee

The city of Hendersonville recently celebrated the grand opening of a Costco warehouse on Nov. 15.

Costco shoppers can find this warehouse on 1101 Forest Retreat Road. The Tennessean reported the new Costco storefront features an optical department, pharmacy, hearing aid center, gas station and tire service center.

Stockbridge, Georgia

On Nov. 16, Stockbridge, Georgia celebrated the opening of a new Costco warehouse. Costco members may find the storefront at 1816 Jonesboro Rd, Suite 43 in McDonough, Georgia. Daily shopping hours are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Costco website, the Stockbridge Costco location features an optical department, hearing aid center, pharmacy and gas station. A tire service center is also available to shoppers, along with electric vehicle charging stations.

Scarborough, Maine

Nov. 17 marked the celebratory date when Costco opened its doors in Scarborough. Shoppers may visit the warehouse at the 455 Scarborough Downs Road address.

This is Maine’s first Costco warehouse store, according to Mainebiz. The Scarborough Costco is reported to have 225 employees. It features a gas station, pharmacy, tire center, optical department and food court.

Noblesville, Indiana

A Costco warehouse opened in Noblesville, Indiana on Nov. 21. This location may be found at 9460 East 146th Street and features a pharmacy, optical department, gas station and tire service center.

As reported by FOX59, this is the ninth Costco location in Indiana and the 597th Costco in the United States.

Marysville, California

Just before Thanksgiving, Marysville welcomed its first Costco warehouse with a Nov. 22 grand opening. The new Costco may be found at 1214 North Beale Road in Linda, California.

Some of this Costco’s features include an optical department, pharmacy, gas station, hearing aid center and tire service center.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

An opening date of Nov. 30 has been set for the Eau Claire Costco location.

Available features at the new Costco warehouse include an optical department, hearing aid center, pharmacy, gas station, tire service center and much more. Costco members may find this location at 3085 Meadowlark Lane, Suite 20 in Altoona.

