Thermon’s Q2 Fiscal 2025: Revenue Declines Amid Growth

Thermon ( (THR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Thermon presented to its investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, specializing in providing flow assurance, temperature maintenance, and environmental monitoring solutions, primarily in the industrial and commercial sectors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Thermon recently announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting a revenue of $114.6 million, representing a 7.4% decrease compared to the previous year. The company also reported a net income of $9.5 million, down 35.4%, and adjusted EBITDA of $23.8 million, which saw a 14.1% decline. Despite these challenges, Thermon saw a significant increase in new orders, with a 12.6% rise, and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14x, indicating strong market demand.

Key financial metrics revealed a gross profit of $50.9 million, with a gross margin of 44.4%. The company also updated its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $110 million and adjusted EPS ranging from $1.77 to $1.89. The strategic acquisition of Vapor Power contributed to the revenue, although organic sales saw a decline. Thermon is focused on capital allocation strategies, including share repurchases and investment in growth initiatives.

Thermon’s management emphasized the company’s strategic positioning in markets driven by trends such as decarbonization, electrification, and digital transformation. With a strong balance sheet and continued focus on operational excellence, Thermon remains optimistic about future growth opportunities and value creation for stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Thermon’s management is confident in the company’s ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities in diverse sectors. The company’s strategic investments and disciplined capital allocation are expected to support long-term profitable growth and deliver value to shareholders.

