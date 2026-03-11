Thermon Stock Up 60% as Investor Builds $16 Million Position in the Industrial Heating Firm

Key Points

Clifford Capital added 414,006 shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter. the estimated trade size was $13.59 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $15.55 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

The post-trade stake totaled 430,230 shares valued at $15.99 million.

On February 17, 2026, Clifford Capital Partners disclosed a buy of 414,006 shares of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), an estimated $13.59 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Clifford Capital Partners increased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings by 414,006 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $13.59 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value in the company rose by $15.55 million, a figure that includes both the impact of new purchases and stock price changes.

What else to know

Clifford Capital’s buy brings its Thermon Group Holdings stake to 2.72% of 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:HSIC: $27.97 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSE:SOLV: $24.46 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:RKT: $24.33 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE:HNI: $24.13 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE:NATL: $23.69 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Thermon Group Holdings were priced at $46.94, up 60% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 21% over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $46.94 Market capitalization $1.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $522.01 million Net income (TTM) $58.80 million

Company snapshot

Thermon Group Holdings provides engineered industrial process heating solutions, including electric and gas heating products, heat tracing systems, control panels, and specialty products for industrial applications.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of proprietary equipment, systems, and related services such as design engineering, installation, maintenance, and technical support.

It serves process industries worldwide, with primary customers in chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mineral processing, data centers, and semiconductor sectors.

Thermon Group Holdings is a leading provider of industrial process heating solutions with a global footprint and a diversified customer base. The company leverages its engineering expertise and proprietary technologies to deliver comprehensive heating systems and services tailored to mission-critical industrial environments. With a focus on reliability, energy efficiency, and technical support, Thermon offers solutions for industrial process heating in the industrial machinery sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Industrial infrastructure businesses often sit in the background of some of the world’s most essential operations, and Thermon is arguably one of those companies. Its heat tracing and industrial process heating systems help keep pipelines flowing, chemicals processing, and manufacturing facilities running safely in extreme environments.



Recent results suggest demand for those solutions remains solid. In its fiscal third quarter, Thermon generated about $147 million in revenue, up about 10%, while new orders climbed 14% to $158.2 million. In a statement, CEO Bruce Thames pointed to record revenue and bookings and said the firm was increasing its full-year guidance for 2026 as a result. Thermon now expects revenue of $516 million to $526 million this year alongside adjusted EBITDA of $114 million to $120 million.



Perhaps even better, Thermon’s diversified customer base provides some insulation from swings in any single industry. And while oil and gas remains an important market, the company increasingly serves sectors like food processing, pharmaceuticals, data centers, and rail infrastructure. That diversification has helped stabilize revenue and create new growth avenues.

