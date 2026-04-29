Thermon Group (THR) Surges 11.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Thermon Group (THR) shares soared 11.9% in the last trading session to close at $60.52. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Thermon is steadily expanding into the AI infrastructure ecosystem. The company is benefiting from rising demand for its liquid load bank solutions, driven by the rapid expansion of AI-powered data centers. Its quote pipeline has exceeded $100 million, highlighting growing customer interest and early adoption. These new products are expected to contribute an additional 5–7% to organic growth.



CECO Environmental Corp. is set to acquire Thermon Group. The transaction is awaiting shareholder and regulatory approvals. It is anticipated to create a combined company with double-digit growth and improved margins. Management also expects at least $40 million in cost synergies, along with meaningful commercial opportunities. This strategic combination strengthens positioning across energy, industrial, and data center end markets. These factors have likely instilled investor optimism, contributing to the recent share price appreciation.

This maker of heat tracing products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $135.22 million, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Thermon Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on THR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Thermon Group is a member of the Zacks Instruments - Control industry. One other stock in the same industry, Transcat, Inc. (TRNS), finished the last trading session 2.1% lower at $75.68. TRNS has returned 9.7% over the past month.

For Transcat, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.51. This represents a change of -20.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Transcat currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.