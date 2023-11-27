Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 32.64

The average one-year price target for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) has been revised to 32.64 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.88% from the latest reported closing price of 31.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermon Group Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THR is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 36,610K shares. The put/call ratio of THR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,847K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 2,339K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,725K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 30.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 58.17% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,512K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THR by 4.03% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,300K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THR by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and innovative mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon serves the global energy, power generation and chemical markets to provide innovative solutions for industrial heating applications by deeply understanding our customers’ needs. They specialize in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions.

