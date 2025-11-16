Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Price Target Increased by 12.12% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 12.12% from the prior estimate of $33.66 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.74% from the latest reported closing price of $35.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermon Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THR is 0.15%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.40% to 40,425K shares. The put/call ratio of THR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,487K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares , representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 6.53% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,430K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing an increase of 57.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 43.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,170K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing a decrease of 84.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THR by 50.13% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,125K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THR by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,064K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

