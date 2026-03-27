Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Price Target Decreased by 10.53% to 52.02

The average one-year price target for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) has been revised to $52.02 / share. This is a decrease of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $58.14 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.88% from the latest reported closing price of $51.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermon Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 43.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THR is 0.21%, an increase of 39.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.18% to 34,166K shares. The put/call ratio of THR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,627K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medina Singh Partners holds 1,044K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 47.02% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 977K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares , representing a decrease of 52.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 4.06% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 887K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 35.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 782K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 34.81% over the last quarter.

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