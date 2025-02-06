THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $THR Reports Quarterly Earnings

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS ($THR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $134,350,000, missing estimates of $140,296,070 by $-5,946,070.

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $THR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BUNTIN (SVP, Thermon Heat Tracing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,137 shares for an estimated $904,604 .

. KUAHARA ROBERTO (SVP, Operations) sold 300 shares for an estimated $9,411

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $THR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

