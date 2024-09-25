Thermon Group Appoints Jan L. Schott As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR), a provider of industrial process heating solutions, Wednesday said Jan L. Schott will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 14, 2024. Previous CFO Kevin Fox had left the company in April this year.

Greg Lucas, who has now been promoted to Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer was serving as the interim principal financial officer.

The new finance chief Schott has more than 30 years of financial, commercial and operational experience. Before joining Thermon, she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of TG Natural Resources.

