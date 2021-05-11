ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THMO) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THMO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. On 31 December 2020, the US$28m market-cap company posted a loss of US$16m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on ThermoGenesis Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering ThermoGenesis Holdings, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$3.6m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 61% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:THMO Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ThermoGenesis Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ThermoGenesis Holdings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

