ThermoGenesis Files Patent Applications For Detection Of Covid-19 Antibodies; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) said Thursday that it has filed patent applications in the United States for a point-of-care device which improves the speed and accuracy of lateral flow immunoassays or LFIA to detect COVID-19 IgM and IgG antibodies from a single drop of blood.

The company noted that its COVID-19 LFIA reader will enable the user to simply slide the test cartridge into a portable reader, providing an instant readout which can be immediately recorded into a corporate database, and/or a cloud-based web portal.

The data will yield epidemiologically valuable insight into the evolution of the geographic distribution and spread of COVID-19 seropositivity in real time.

In Thursday pre-market trade, THMO is trading at $6.46, up $0.62 or 10.62 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.