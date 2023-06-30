Thermo Fisher's (TMO) New Launch to Advance Cancer Therapies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO recently announced the launch of the Gibco OncoPro Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit. It is the first commercially-available culture medium intended for the expansion of patient-derived tumoroids or cancer organoids from multiple cancer indications.

The latest development will fortify Thermo Fisher’s global pharma services, supporting cell and gene therapies.

More on News

Thermo Fisher is committed to aiding researchers in their efforts to clarify tumoroid workflows and techniques. Apart from supporting outsourced screening and characterization, Tumoroid Assay Development Services democratizes this workflow through the OncoPro Tumoroid Media system. Customers can make use of seven distinctive OncoPro Tumoroid Cell Lines that represent four different cancer indications, including colorectal, lung, endometrial and breast. The OncoPro Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit features a scalable, automation-compatible suspension culture approach to increase usability.

Despite the fact that cancer is still one of the major causes of death in the world, challenges still exist in developing novel cancer therapeutics for patients, with up to 97% of medication candidates failing in clinical trials. Thermo Fisher's latest modular, off-the-shelf tumoroid culture media kit, is intended to increase researchers' access to sophisticated cancer models.

Significance of the New Launch

The unpredictability of cancer is a tremendous scientific and clinical challenge for the current research as well as in providing patients with life-saving treatments. Despite decades of advancements in research, diagnostics and treatments aimed at reducing cancer mortality, millions of patients and their families worldwide continue to wait for a cure for cancer. The new OncoPro Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit is developed by Thermo Fisher so that the scientific community may benefit from tumoroid models to help bring drug ideas to the market, quickly and affordably.

Tumour organoids, as opposed to their established 2D cell line equivalents, are more accurate predictors of clinical outcomes, adverse events and resistance mechanisms. Thermo Fisher’s research and drug discovery methods may easily incorporate tumoroids thanks to the OncoPro Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit. In the same culture medium system, regardless of the tissue of origin, the company may replicate all of its organoid models using the tumoroid media system. The company’s ability to regularly use tumour organoids in its lab has been made possible by this media system.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global cancer therapy market was valued at nearly $158 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach $268 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.15%. Factors driving market growth include increasing patient assistance programs (PAPs), more government initiatives for cancer awareness, rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, strong R&D initiatives from key players and higher demand for personalized medicine.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, Thermo Fisher launched the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer — one of the most significant advancements in mass spectrometry in 15 years. This tremendous development will enable significant scientific discoveries that will help Themo Fisher’s clients to develop novel, focused medicines for a variety of ailments, continuing its great track record of high impact innovation.

In May 2023, Thermo Fisher established a new sterile drug facility in Singapore that will make it easier for clients to distribute novel medications and vaccines in the Asia-Pacific market. For Singapore, which is quickly transforming into a biomedical centre in the Asia-Pacific region, the new facility marks a significant milestone and investment in pandemic preparedness.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have dropped 5.9% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 11.6%.

