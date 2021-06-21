Thermo Fisher's (TMO) New Launch Boosts Preclinical Development

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently launched the new Quick to Clinic solution to help biologic drug developers accelerate preclinical development. Notably, the new solution will be showcased at BIO Digital 2021.

To accelerate the journey from DNA to drug product, new and emerging biopharma companies working on early development can now leverage a better lab to clinic drug development solution.

The recent launch is likely to boost Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Services segment.

Quick to Clinic leverages Thermo Fisher's global network of facilities and scientific experts to support biopharma companies target an accelerated pathway to Investigational New Drug (IND) without taking on significant risks and help in creating a strong foundation for future scale-up success.

Quick to Clinic solution also features best quality technology, including high throughput automation tools for cell line and process development, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry-based multi-attribute methodology for analysis of critical quality attributes, and design of experiment tools for high throughput screening.

Significance of the Launch

Per Thermo Fisher’s management, the Quick to Clinic solution will offer biopharma companies the supply assurance and foundational platform they require to see their therapy through to the clinic that mitigates risk, accelerates timelines and navigates the complex and changing regulatory environment. This will assist to advance the development of important medicines for patients.

Notably, the enhanced Quick to Clinic solution will support biopharma companies reach Phase I/First-In-Human trials and file for IND review within 13 months from transfection.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global preclinical contract research organization (CRO) market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $8.4 billion at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Recent Launches

In June 2021, Thermo Fisher launched the Ion AmpliSeq SARS-CoV-2 Insight Research Assay to enhance SARS-CoV-2 surveillance. The assay is developed to allow early identification of new and known variants from samples that have lower viral loads. The assay covers all potential serotypes by sequencing more than 99% of the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

In the same month, Thermo Fisher launched the Invitrogen Attune CytPix Flow Cytometer -- an imaging-enhanced flow cytometer that combines acoustic focusing flow cytometry technology with a high-speed camera. The Attune CytPix enables users to collect high-performance fluorescent flow cytometry data from cells while capturing high-resolution brightfield images simultaneously, enabling users to match images with their flow cytometry data to better understand the morphology and quality of the cells.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 37% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s growth of 18.3%.

