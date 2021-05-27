Thermo Fisher's (TMO) New Alliance Boosts Electron Microscopy

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently formed a collaboration with Australia’s Monash Centre for Electron Microscopy (MCEM) to advance in the field of complex materials research. The company has built a custom-built high-resolution scanning transmission electron microscope ((S)TEM), which has been installed in MCEM.

This latest alliance is expected to augment the company’s progress with its Materials and Structural Analysis business within broader analytical instruments segment.

Details of the Alliance

This ((S)TEM) instrument called Thermo Scientific Spectra φ has been configured in a way to provide enhanced electron beam flexibility to optimize advanced imaging of complex material systems. It was built to meet the specifications of the concerned MCEM team. Thermo Fisher claims that by including Spectra φ into Monash University’s instrument lineup, it will be able to drive advanced research into significant energy related and other initiatives, including high-efficiency photo-voltaic devices, batteries, materials light-weighting, low consumption electronics and clean generation.

Strategic Significance

According to the company, this instrument will play a crucial role in the development of more efficient solar cells, transport alloys, battery materials, low-energy electronics, catalysts and biodegradable polymers.

As stated by the company, the flexibility of control of the electron beam includes the ability to choose both the accelerating voltage and energy resolution, in combination with the largest array of customized apertures ever configured in an advanced Thermo Scientific transmission electron microscope.

The microscope, configured on the Thermo Scientific Spectra platform, has the electronic, mechanical and electromagnetic stability needed to maximize data quality for situations such as in-situ experiments when long acquisition times are required.

Market Prospect

Going by a recent MarketsandMarkets report, the electron microscopy and sample preparation market size is expected to grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

TMO's Progress with Electron Microscopy

In early 2020, the company’s cryo-electron microscopes within Analytical Instruments business were used by researchers to create the first 3D image of the coronavirus.

In 2021, Thermo Fisher launched the Thermo Scientific Spectra Ultra, a new-generation scanning transmission electron microscope for material science applications, which provides insights at atomic scale resolution to accelerate research and improve manufacturing productivity.

Further, recently, Thermo Fisher extended its Orbitrap (another electron microscopy offering) franchise with two new-generation Exploris mass spectrometers. The company also noted that Orbitrap is fast capturing market.

Peer Position

In the field of electron microscopes, Thermo Fisher faces steep competition from Nikon Metrology - part of Nikon Corporation NINOY. In addition, Hitachi Ltd. HTHIY and ANGSTROM TECHS INC AGTT are a couple of major players in this niche.

