Thermo Fisher's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Stock Climbs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s TMO third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.79 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.27%. The figure increased 9.7% year over year.

The adjusted number excludes certain expenses, including asset amortization costs and certain restructuring costs.

GAAP EPS was $4.27, consistent with the year-ago figure.

TMO’s Q3 Revenues

Revenues in the quarter increased 4.9% year over year to $11.12 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.99%. Organic revenues in the reported quarter increased 3% year over year.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of TMO rose 2.2% in pre-market trading today.

Thermo Fisher’s Q3 Segmental Analysis

Thermo Fisher operates under four business segments, as discussed below:

Life Sciences Solutions

Revenues in the Life Sciences Solutions segment (23.3% of total revenues) increased 8.4% year over year to $2.59 billion. The number surpassed our model’s estimate of $2.41 billion.

Analytical Instruments

Revenues in this segment (17%) rose 4.7% year over year to $1.89 billion. The figure missed our model’s estimate of $1.87 billion.

Specialty Diagnostics

Revenues in the Specialty Diagnostics segment (10.6%) increased 4% year over year to $1.17 billion. The number missed our model’s prediction of $1.18 billion.

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

Revenues in this segment (53.7%) rose 4% year over year to $5.97 billion. Our model’s estimate was $5.89 billion.

TMO’s Margin Performance

The gross margin of 41.8% in the third quarter increased 14 basis points (bps) year over year despite a 4.7% rise in the cost of revenues.

In the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 3.2% to $1.80 billion. Research and development expenses came in at $346 million, unchanged year over year.

The adjusted operating margin in the quarter was 22.6%, reflecting an expansion of 56 bps.

TMO’s Financial Position

The company ended the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.55 billion compared with $6.39 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Cumulative net cash from operating activities at the end of the third quarter was $4.36 billion compared with $5.38 billion a year ago.

Thermo Fisher has a consistent dividend-paying history, with the five-year annualized dividend growth of 14.15%.

Our Take on Thermo Fisher Stock

Thermo Fisher exited the third quarter of 2025 on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues beating respective estimates. The expansion of both margins is highly encouraging. The strong operational performance reflected the effectiveness of the company's proven growth strategy, the PPI Business System and ongoing active management. Thermo Fisher made several high-impact launches in the quarter, including the Olink Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel and the Thermo Scientific Talos 12 transmission electron microscope.

In addition, the company announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across operations, products and services to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, enhance drug development and drive greater productivity. All these developments are poised to support its growth in the coming quarters.

TMO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

