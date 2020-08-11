Thermo Fisher to update on Qiagen tender offer on Thursday

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N said that the results of its sweetened takeover offer for German genetic testing company Qiagen QIA.DE would be unveiled on Thursday or soon thereafter.

The settlement agents for the offer expect to provide the suitor with a final number of shares tendered on Thursday, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As soon as practicable after the determination is made, Thermo Fisher will publicly announce the final results," it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tom Sims)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.