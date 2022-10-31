Thermo Fisher To Repurchase $1 Bln Of Shares In Q4

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), a diagnostics and research business, on Monday provided an update on capital deployment for the fourth quarter of 2022.

During this period, the company expects to execute a $1.0 billion share repurchase program. With this buyback, the total capital deployed on buybacks would aggregate to $3.0 billion in 2022.

The company has also announced separately that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Binding Site Group, a global business in specialty diagnostics, in an all-cash transaction valued at 2.25 billion pounds, or $2.6 billion at current exchange rates.

Considering the buyback and the acquisition, the company has committed to deploying an additional $3.6 billion of capital, in the fourth quarter, bringing the total capital deployment commitment in 2022 to $6.1 billion.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific are currently trading in pre-market at $503, down $0.84 or 0.17 percent from the previous close.

