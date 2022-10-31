BioTech
TMO

Thermo Fisher to buy diagnostics firm The Binding Site for $2.6 bln

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday it would buy specialty diagnostics firm The Binding Site Group from a shareholder group led by European private equity firm Nordic Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.6 billion.

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N said on Monday it would buy specialty diagnostics firm The Binding Site Group from a shareholder group led by European private equity firm Nordic Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.6 billion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

How Biotech is Transforming Mental Health and Neurological Disorders

Oct 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular