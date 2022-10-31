Thermo Fisher to buy diagnostics firm The Binding Site for $2.6 bln

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N said on Monday it would buy specialty diagnostics firm The Binding Site Group from a shareholder group led by European private equity firm Nordic Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.6 billion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

