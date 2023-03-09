Thermo Fisher (TMO) Unveils New Line of Low-Flow HPLC Columns

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO recently introduced µPAC Neo HPLC Columns for proteomics and biopharmaceutical research laboratories. The addition of a new line of low-flow HPLC columns will improve the separation performance and stability of biologically complex samples.

More on µPAC Neo HPLC Columns

Thermo Fisher’s µPAC Neo HPLC has Unique column technology that delivers optimal sample coverage and improved protein identification. Its extra-high resolution separates the most complex samples.

Moreover, its excellent column reproducibility offers more reliable data interpretation. It has long column lifetimes, reducing the number of column exchanges and increasing system uptime.

Benefits of µPAC Neo HPLC Columns

Thermo Scientific µPAC Neo HPLC’s leverages a unique micro-pillar separation structure, which enables researchers to examine proteomics samples in more detail, from accurate identification of peptides to determination of protein quantities, discovery of disease biomarkers and post-translational modifications.

The latest addition to the portfolio is preferably appropriate for the smallest sample sizes in single-cell proteomics separations and features built-in nanoViper connections to the Vanquish Neo UHPLC systems for convenient use and minimized risk of errors.

µPAC Neo columns are manufactured by micromachined etching of silicon wafers, resulting in highly reproducible separation paths. For proteomics researchers, this offers higher column-to-column consistency and longer column lifetimes than packed-bed columns, enabling more robust development and validation of methods and easier study of larger sample batches.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global proteomics market size was valued at $22.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% by 2030. Growing demand for personalized medicines & advanced diagnostics in targeted disease treatment and the high prevalence of target diseases are the factors fuelling the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher announced the launch of its Applied Biosystems TrueMark STI Select Panel — a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) research use-only test designed to detect Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis and Mycoplasma genitalium in one test and RNase P, included as a human internal control.

In the same month, Thermo Fisher launched two water analysis systems for environmental, agricultural and industrial testing. Through custom-designed software, the new Thermo Scientific Gallery Aqua Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Aqua Master analyzers deliver extensive workflow automation for high-throughput, simultaneous multiparameter wet chemistry testing following EPA-approved methods and international standards.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 3% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.