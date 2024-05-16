Thermo Fisher (TMO) Unveils New Extended Blood Genotyping Array

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently introduced the Applied Biosystems Axiom BloodGenomiX Array and Software, a first-of-its-kind solution for more precise blood genotyping in clinical research. The new array detects most extended and rare blood groups, tissue (HLA) and platelet (HPA) types in a single, high-throughput assay, supporting future advancements in donor blood matching for extended phenotypes.

The latest development is expected to enhance the company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment, which offers advanced microarray solutions for various applications such as predictive genomics, reproductive health and oncology research.

Significance of the New Array

Blood typing is a critical medical service used to match blood and tissue types ahead of transfusions and transplants. When an individual receives incompatible blood, they can form antibodies that can increase the risk of a severe, even life-threatening, reaction to future transfusions. This risk increases significantly for people who receive frequent transfusions, such as patients undergoing chemotherapy and people with inherited blood disorders such as sickle cell disorder.



While testing for the four main blood types (A, B, AB and O) and determining if the blood is Rh positive or negative is common practice, there are many more blood group systems, including some extremely rare blood types. Therefore, research is critical to bring extended blood typing to strategies to mitigate potential risks of hemolytic transfusion reactions in the future. In this regard, Thermo Fisher’s Axiom BloodGenomiX Array and Software are considered to be a cost-effective, high-throughput solution for extended blood typing research.

News in Detail

The Array covers more than 40 genes and 260 antigens across 38 blood group systems in addition to HLA and HPA types. It was developed in collaboration with the Blood Transfusion Genomics Consortium, an international partnership of blood services, research institutions and industry leaders that aims to improve the safety and efficacy of blood and platelet transfusion. In a validation study using 14,000 diverse DNA samples from the national blood services of Australia, Canada, England, Finland, the Netherlands, South Africa and the New York Blood Center, the array showed a high level of concordance (99.89%) with participants’ blood group antigen types.

For a complete workflow, the BloodGenomiX Array can be coupled with Applied Biosystems BloodGenomiX Reporter Software and the Applied Biosystems GeneTitan MC Instrument, helping alleviate pain points with automated analysis, reporting and quality control. The workflow requires minimal hands-on time and can be run by existing lab staff. According to Thermo Fisher’s vice president and general manager at Microarray Solutions, having access to a scalable, array-based blood typing solution may help blood services effectively screen extended blood types for more precise blood matching.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global microarray market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a 7.8% CAGR by 2031.

The market is growing due to an increasing number of ongoing R&D activities, more government support for research and development activities and an increase in healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, a rise in the incidence of cancer, the rapidly evolving information and software technology and emerging bioinformatics are considerably contributing toward the market growth.

Other Developments in the Life Sciences Solutions Business

Last month, Thermo Fisher introduced the Gibco CTS OpTmizer One Serum-Free Medium (CTS OpTmizer One SFM), a novel animal origin-free formulation designed specifically for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing to deliver increased scalability and performance of T cell expansion. Its ready-to-use, one-part medium can help cell therapy manufacturers scale their manufacturing from process development to clinical trials and commercial manufacturing while maintaining consistent performance.

