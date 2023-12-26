Thermo Fisher (TMO) Unveils CorEvitas Pharmacovigilance Platform

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced the launch of CorEvidence, its proprietary cloud-based data lake platform, optimizing pharmacovigilance case processing and safety data management processes. Purpose-built solutions, such as this platform, are designed to address some of the most challenging and complex pharmacovigilance business needs.

Upon acquisition in August 2023, CorEvitas is integrated into Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment. The latest development enhances CorEvitas’ clinical research registries offered by Thermo Fisher’s PPD clinical research business.

More on the News

CorEvidence’s first application supports enhanced pharmacovigilance workflow and deliverable management. It is designed to handle multiple data sources and streamline coding, classification and reporting of adverse events and safety events of interest for committed post-authorization safety studies. The platform supports a full range of pharmacovigilance deliverables with efficient, traceable, auditable, scalable and compliant safety management for customer safety commitments using data collected through CorEvitas syndicated registries.



The CorEvitas acquisition is a strategic fit for Thermo Fisher’s renowned clinical research business, incorporating real-world evidence solutions. The high-growth market segment is an increasingly important area for the company’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers, which will help enhance decision-making and the time and cost of drug development.

CorEvitas’ comprehensive range of services includes 12 registries, including nine autoimmune and inflammatory syndicated registries. It also includes a data intelligence platform that builds and scales clinical registries across multiple therapeutic areas to gather structured patient clinical data spanning 400 investigator sites and more than 100,000 patients followed longitudinally. The CorEvitas model is being leveraged to satisfy regulatory requirements for more than 15 long-term post-authorization safety studies across eight disease indications.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global pharmacovigilance market was valued at $8 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% through the 2023-2032 period.

The market is growing due to the expanding usage of outsourcing services, increasing drug development rates and rising drug consumption. Other factors propelling the market growth include the pharmaceutical industry’s high spending and an increase in adverse drug reactions and prescription errors.

Other Notable Developments

Last week, Thermo Fisher’s clinical research business was selected by BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) to support the Phase II platform clinical trial to treat ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome). ARDS is a life-threatening lung condition stemming from multiple causes and without any approved or licensed therapeutics presently available. The primary objective of the BARDA-funded, hypothesis-generating study is to gather comprehensive clinical and biomarker data on the ARDS patient population to better inform future clinical studies and contribute to the development of targeted therapies for ARDS.

Price Performance

Over the past year, TMO shares have decreased 3% compared to the industry’s 4.9% rise.

