Thermo Fisher (TMO) Unveils CorEvitas Clinical Registry in GPP

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO announced the launch of a new CorEvitas syndicated clinical registry in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). The new registry, which is open to enrollment, is CorEvitas’ 10th syndicated disease registry and addresses an unmet need for real-world evidence related to the clinical and patient-reported outcomes of patients with GPP.

For investors’ note, Thermo Fisher’s August 2021 acquisition of CorEvitas has expanded the company’s Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment with highly complementary real-world evidence solutions to improve decision-making and reduce the time and cost of drug development. The recent development comes as a strong boost for the PPD clinical research business within this division.

News in Detail

The rare GPP disease affects an estimated one out of every 10,000 people in the United States, with most studies showing that it affects more women than men. It is characterized by the sudden widespread eruption of rash and sterile pustules, with or without systemic inflammation, recurring from once a year to more than three times a year. These flares are often accompanied by severe complications, which can be life-threatening if left untreated.



Researchers and healthcare professionals have made significant progress with the therapy and control of comorbidities of GPP and look forward to making further advances as they continue to learn about this devastating disease. The new CorEvitas clinical registry will prospectively collect detailed patient-level data, enabling assessment of the natural history of the disease and treatment patterns, along with the prevalence and incidence of comorbidities in patients with the disease.

Granular, longitudinal outcome measures will be collected during registry visits, some of which include clinician-reported GPP outcomes, lab measures and treatment history, as well as patient-reported outcomes assessing symptom impact and quality of life. Drug safety data will also be collected, including serious adverse events and other adverse events of special interest.

Industry Prospects

According to a research report, the global real-world evidence solutions market is expected to be worth $2 billion in 2024 and is likely to witness a CAGR of 16.5% in the 2024-2029 period.

Progress in the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services Division

Last month, the company’s PPD business expanded its portfolio of services at its good manufacturing practices (GMP) lab in Middleton, WI, with the addition of mycoplasma and additional biosafety testing capabilities. The new service ensures biopharmaceutical products are free of contaminants, helping customers deliver safe medicines for patients.

In January 2024, the company received GMP approval from the Italian Medicines Agency for its manufacturing facility of RNA-based products in Monza, Italy. The approval and associated certification support increased accessibility to novel therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat conditions, marking a significant achievement within the Thermo Fisher Scientific network and for Italy as a whole.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO shares have gained 17% compared with the industry’s rise of 14.9%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Cardinal Health CAH, Stryker SYK and DaVita DVA. While Stryker carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, Cardinal Health and DaVita sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cardinal Health’s stock has gained 64.2% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Cardinal Health have risen from $7.12 to $7.28 in fiscal 2024 and from $7.91 to $8.03 in fiscal 2025 in the past 30 days.

CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.67%.

Estimates for Stryker’s 2024 earnings per share have increased from $11.84 to $11.86 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have moved 34.2% upward in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 11.3%.

SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.09%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.81%.

Estimates for DaVita’s 2024 earnings per share have moved from $8.46 to $8.97 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 80.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 27.1% rise.

DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 35.57%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.