Thermo Fisher (TMO) to Boost Cell Therapies With UCSF Deal

Thermo Fisher Inc. TMO recently entered into an alliance with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), to open a cell therapy cGMP manufacturing and collaboration center. Notably, the new facility will offer end-to-end solution to boost development and manufacturing of cell-based therapies.

For investors’ note, the UCSF is committed to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care.

The latest collaboration is likely to accelerate Thermo Fisher’s Biosciences business.

More on the Alliance

Per terms of the agreement, Thermo Fisher will construct and operate a 44,000-square-foot, modern cell therapy development, manufacturing and collaboration center in leased space on UCSF's Mission Bay campus.

The facility is expected to open in 2022 and will serve as a central location where customers and UCSF researchers will have access to Thermo Fisher's broad portfolio of Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) reagents, consumables, and fit-for-purpose instrumentation and compliant software.

The site will provide clinical and commercial cGMP cell therapy manufacturing services as well as associated technology development support to UCSF and other partners.

How Strategic is the Alliance?

Per management of Thermo Fisher, the powerful combination of UCSF's leadership and Thermo Fisher's extensive capabilities in cell therapy will help in offering customers (from emerging biotechs to large pharma companies) integrated, end-to-end solutions to trim down costs and boost adoption of cell therapies, thus improving patient access to these transformative treatments.

Per UCSF’s management, cell therapies are expected to provide advance treatments for many different diseases and conditions. UCSF will drive innovation in living therapeutics and utilize the resulting discoveries to benefit patients by establishing cell therapy manufacturing facilities in close proximity to scientists, clinicians and patients.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Markets and Markets, the global cell therapy technologies market is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.4%.

Considering the market growth, Thermo Fisher’s collaboration is well-timed.

Notable Developments

In May 2021, Thermo Fisher unveiled Thermo Scientific iFLM Correlative System -- the company's first integrated fluorescence light microscope and a value-added component for the Thermo Scientific Aquilos 2 Cryo-FIB. This improvement enables cell biologists to simplify their sample preparation process for cellular cryo-electron tomography (cryo-ET).

In March 2021, Thermo Fisher launched the Gibco Human Plasma-like Medium (HPLM) -- the first-of-its-kind medium that resembles the natural cellular environment found in the human body for more physiologically relevant cell culture models. HPLM provides researchers the ability to study the impact of physiologically-relevant cell media on their specific research applications, including cancer and other diseases, by resembling the natural cellular environment found in the body.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 33.9% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s growth of 12.4%.

