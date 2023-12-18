Thermo Fisher (TMO) to Allocate IFA Testing Kits With New Pact

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO recently entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Aesku. Group (“Aesku”) to market, sell and support their portfolio of FDA-cleared IFA products, automated instruments and software in the United States. With this partnership, Thermo Fisher positions itself to provide laboratories in the United States with a full array of automated diagnostic tools and procedures.

The recent development will fortify Thermo Fisher’s Immunology solutions.

More on Collaboration

According to the terms of the deal, Thermo Fisher will exclusively sell and market Aesku goods in the United States. Customers in the United States will also receive installation, maintenance and support services from Thermo Fisher. All items covered by the agreement will continue to be manufactured by Aesku.

Thermo Fisher will continue to meet the evolving needs of laboratories and healthcare professionals by expanding its immunology product portfolio of EliA autoimmune diagnostics, ImmunoCAP allergy diagnostics and Phadia Laboratory Systems with complementary reagents and systems from Aesku. This will lead to faster and more accurate diagnoses for patients.

Strategic Implications

The collaboration with Aesku demonstrates Thermo Fisher's commitment to empowering customers to make the world a healthier place by providing new solutions that aid in the identification and diagnosis of complicated autoimmune illnesses. Aesku has pioneered unique and efficient solutions that effortlessly integrate into the company's existing portfolio.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Aesku's commitment to innovation in autoimmune diagnostics aligns seamlessly with Thermo Fisher's mission of enabling customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Both companies are setting new benchmarks for accuracy and efficiency in autoimmunity testing, ensuring clinicians and patients receive the most advanced diagnostic capabilities available.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Markets and Markets, the global immunoassay market was estimated to be worth $35 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $46.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Market growth is driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Other Notable Developments

In December 2023, Thermo Fisher entered into a collaboration with Project HOPE, a leading global health and humanitarian organization working on the front lines of the world’s health challenges. The partnership will focus on improving the well-being and treatment outcomes of adolescents and young persons living with HIV in Nigeria, the country with the second-largest HIV epidemic worldwide.

Earlier this year, Thermo Scientific B·R·A·H·M·S PlGF plus KRYPTOR and B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR novel biomarkers became the first and only immunoassays to receive breakthrough designation and FDA clearance for the risk assessment and clinical management of preeclampsia. This potentially life-threatening condition disproportionately impacts pregnant black women.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO’s shares have dropped 2.3% against the industry’s rise of 4.2%.

