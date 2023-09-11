Thermo Fisher (TMO) to Advance Clinical Research With New Pact

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO recently collaborated with the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) to help bring clinical research to historically underserved patient populations through NMQF’s Alliance for Representative Clinical Trials (ARC).

More on the News

The collaboration reflects Thermo Fisher and NMQF's shared commitment to health equity and developing long-lasting solutions to involve groups and communities in the United States who have previously experienced structural and systemic inequity and/or have been denied access to clinical research for promising new medicines.

In addition to other ethnicities, veterans, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ people, religious groups, people from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds and geographical groups with unequal access to healthcare, these groups include African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics/Latinos and Native Americans and other ethnic groups.

The NMQF and Thermo Fisher's clinical research division will aid in increasing community health clinics' capacity to participate in clinical studies. Through systematic training and continuous involvement as investigator sites in clinical studies, the agreement will include ARC clinics in the clinical research process.

Significance of the Collaboration

The partnership helps biopharmaceutical and biotech clients meet regulatory requirements, such as those set forth by the FDA regarding diversity action plans, to enroll and retain clinical trial participants who more accurately represent real-world populations affected by the disease or health condition being studied.

The company is trying to develop clinical trials that reflect the different groups in society to serve its biopharma customers better, promote more significant health equity, and provide access to potentially life-changing medications. Additionally, addressing the need for a pipeline of skilled clinical research providers, NMQF highlights Thermo Fisher's commitment to empowering its customers to improve the health, safety, and cleanliness of the globe.

Thermo Fisher's clinical research division's SiteCoach program offers community clinicians in the PI Institute and the MyClinical investigative site network customized support, training, and mentorship. Through the provision of advanced training to staff members in neighborhood clinics and practices who are new to clinical research, this support aids in extending access to trials and accelerating the development of novel medications.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global clinical trials market size was valued at $49.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2030. The market is expected to grow owing to factors such as the globalization of clinical trials, rapid technological evolution, and a rise in demand for CROs for conducting research activities.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Thermo Fisher was granted a five-year award to provide a Transplantation Statistical and Clinical Coordinating Center for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health in the United States. This center will offer a broad range of support services critical to the design, development, execution and analysis of NIAID transplantation clinical trials and research.

Thermo Fisher acquired CorEvitas the same month for $912.5 million in cash. The recent buyout advances world-class clinical research capabilities with a leading regulatory-grade registries platform.

Price Performance

In the past year, TMO shares have declined 10.5% compared with the industry’s fall of 6.8%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

