Thermo Fisher (TMO) Surges 6.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO shares ended the last trading session 6.8% higher at $487.22. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Thermo Fisher scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s solid first quarter of 2026 performance. The company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.44 while revenues came in at $11.01 billion in the first quarter.

This maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.75 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenues are expected to be $11.61 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Thermo Fisher, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TMO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Thermo Fisher is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, AngioDynamics ANGO, finished the last trading session 0.4% lower at $11.79. ANGO has returned 11.1% over the past month.

AngioDynamics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -266.7%. AngioDynamics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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