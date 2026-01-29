Thermo Fisher (TMO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported $12.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $6.57 for the same period compares to $6.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.43, the EPS surprise was +2.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue Growth - Organic : 3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services : $6.38 billion versus $6.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

: $6.38 billion versus $6.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change. Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics : $1.22 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $1.22 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions : $2.95 billion compared to the $2.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $2.95 billion compared to the $2.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Revenues- Analytical Instruments : $2.22 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

: $2.22 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenues- Eliminations: $-546 million versus $-514.5 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

