Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) will report quarterly earnings of $5.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.74 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thermo Fisher metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' stands at $5.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics' will likely reach $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions' to come in at $2.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Analytical Instruments' of $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Life Sciences Solutions' should arrive at $767.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.04 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $836 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Specialty Diagnostics' to reach $231.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $208 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Analytical Instruments' will reach $435.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $476 million.



Shares of Thermo Fisher have experienced a change of +1% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

