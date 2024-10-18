Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.25 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.64 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Thermo Fisher metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' should arrive at $5.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics' at $1.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions' of $2.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Analytical Instruments' will likely reach $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- North America' will reach $5.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Asia-Pacific' to come in at $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Other regions' reaching $359.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Europe' to reach $2.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Thermo Fisher here>>>



Shares of Thermo Fisher have demonstrated returns of -3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.