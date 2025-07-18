Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.65 billion, increasing 1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Thermo Fisher metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' at $5.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions' will likely reach $2.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Analytical Instruments' will reach $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- North America' of $5.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Asia-Pacific' stands at $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Other regions' reaching $391.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Europe' will reach $2.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +8.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, TMO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

