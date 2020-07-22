Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q2 Earnings Beat on COVID-19-Led Sales

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s TMO second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.89 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.7%. The figure improved 27.9% year over year. The adjusted number excludes certain non-recurring expenses including, asset amortization costs and certain restructuring costs.

On a reported basis, earnings per share were $2.90, up 4.7% year over year.

Revenues in the quarter under review grossed $6.92 billion, up 9.5% year over year. The top line edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Quarter in Detail

Organic revenues in the reported quarter grew 11% year over year. However, currency translation adversely impacted total revenues by 1%.

Thermo Fisher operates under four business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Revenues at the Life Sciences Solutions segment (37.6% of total revenues) improved 52.2% year over year to $2.60 billion while Analytical Instruments Segment sales (15.2%) declined 20.6% to $1.05 billion.

Revenues at the Laboratory Products and Services segment (40.3%) rose 5.8% to $2.79 billion. The Specialty Diagnostics segment (14.3%) recorded 4.8% year-over-year rise in revenues to $0.99 billion.

Gross margin of 50.6% in the second quarter expanded 394 basis points (bps) year over year on 18.8% rise in gross profits. Adjusted operating margin for the quarter came in at 26.3%, reflecting an expansion of 350 bps.

The company exited the second quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $5.82 billion compared with $2.98 billion at the end of the first quarter. Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities was $2.24 billion compared with $1.94 billion a year ago.

We note that on Apr 6, 2020, Thermo Fisher had withdrawn its 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led crisis and related customer impact. The company has not mentioned anything about its rest of the year’s projection in this earnings release.

COVID-19 Related Major Developments in Q2

In the second quarter, Thermo Fisher received expansion of emergency use authorization (EUA) to run its PCR test on additional instruments and consumables for greater workflow flexibility. The company has also designed and built a new facility in Lenexa, KS, to manufacture highly specialized viral transport media (VTM) for sample collection under a government contract.

In another major development, the company formed a collaboration with WuXi Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic to develop a total antibodies serology test. Further, it has gained a multi-year pharma services contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support accelerated vaccine development and production.

Bottom Line

Thermo Fisher ended the second quarter with better-than-expected numbers. The company delivered an outstanding quarterly performance, leveraging on its capacity to extend support amid the pandemic. In the quarter, it generated $1.3 billion of COVID-19 related revenues.

We are encouraged about the exceptionally strong year-over-year revenue growth at Life Sciences Solutions segment. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Given its huge international base, Thermo Fisher too recorded a decline in its quarterly Analytical Instruments revenues. Meanwhile, margin expansion in the second quarter is encouraging.

We currently look forward to Thermo Fisher’s agreement to acquire QIAGEN N.V. for $11.5 billion (announced in March). It is aimed at expanding the company’s specialty diagnostics portfolio with QIAGEN’s molecular diagnostics capabilities and also enhancing the company’s life sciences offering with QIAGEN’s sample preparation technologies.

