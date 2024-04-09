Thermo Fisher (TMO) Launches TSX Universal Series ULT Freezers

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently introduced the TSX Universal Series ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers with enhanced performance, user experience and energy efficiency. The new line of high-performance freezers seamlessly adapts to scientists’ workflows across a variety of lab settings, marking a new era in performance, reliability and sustainability.

The latest development from Thermo Fisher builds on 80 years of expertise in engineering cold storage lab equipment. The company continues to support its customers across a range of fields, including increasing productivity in laboratories.

News in Detail

Laboratories require reliable and effective cold storage solutions for their samples, often at a very specific temperature range, to advance critical research, adequately store samples or accelerate the development of new therapies. With Universal V-Drive technology, tighter control, faster recovery times, universal voltage and an expanded setpoint range, the TSX Universal Series seamlessly adapts to diverse workflows, from high-use academic labs to longer-term storage facilities.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The TSX Universal Series delivers both industry-leading performance and energy efficiency, enabling labs to meet their sustainability goals without sacrificing performance. The freezers are subjected to rigorous long-term reliability testing, having undergone more than 5,400 combined days of continuous reliability testing in the field and laboratory environments to help ensure each unit meets the company’s stringent quality standards.

The TSX Universal Series ULT freezers are ENERGY STAR certified and produced in a Zero-Waste to Landfill certified facility, demonstrating the company’s focus on sustainability. Additionally, these products provide easy-to-use information about their environmental impact through the ACT label program run by the non-profit organization My Green Lab.

The TSX Series ULT platform now offers medical device units for the first time to store and preserve blood and blood products at freezing temperatures between -40°C and -86°C for users operating in GMP or qualified environments. By obtaining ISO Class 5.5 cleanroom designation for TSX Universal Series ULT freezers, cell and gene therapy customers can have confidence in the cleanliness and control of their storage environments. Additionally, customers can benefit from an industry-leading warranty and global service support through Unity Lab Services.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global laboratory freezer market was valued at $4.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% by 2030.

Strong market demand for blood and cell components for transplantation and transfusion in cancer therapies has led to laboratory freezers’ market growth. The report cites that the industry has observed extensive developments in the last few decades, backed by various factors such as an increasing focus of manufacturers on developing novel products for preserving different cells and rising FDA approvals for cell therapies.

Other Notable Developments

Earlier, in February 2024, Thermo Fisher launched the Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography system, helping to make ion analysis simpler and more intuitive for labs of all sizes. The new analytical instrument is designed to be easily reconfigurable, providing those who require the determination of ionic and small polar compounds with a one-stop shop for consistent, reliable ion analysis. The Dionex Inuvion system helps meet labs’ needs to operate more efficiently with easily configurable workflows and a small footprint.

In the past six months, TMO shares have increased 16.7% compared with the industry's rise of 19.5%.

