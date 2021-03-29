Thermo Fisher (TMO) Launches Surveillance Tool for COVID-19

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO continues to hit the headlines with its COVID-19 related developments. Recently, the company launched an in-air SARS-CoV-2 surveillance solution called AerosolSense Sample. This surveillance solution delivers fast and highly accurate insight about the presence of any in-air pathogens and is specifically validated for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen.

More on AerosolSense Sampler

According to Thermo Fisher, this in-air pathogen surveillance solution traps in-air pathogens from aerosol samples on a collection substrate. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methodology is used to study this sample and can be analyzed through subsequent laboratory testing.

If the presence of any pathogen is found in the sample during a known time interval, it will help the hospitals and other indoor facilities management to take required actions.

A Well-Timed Development

Economic activities are returning to pre-pandemic levels even as emerging variants pose a threat. The semi-vaccinated population is struggling with varying levels of compliance with COVID-19 personal safety protocols.

At this stage, expanded and complementary monitoring of environments is an utmost necessity. Per an early user of the AerosolSense Sampler (assistant professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Massachusetts), monitoring the efficacy of infection control practices is essential now to protecting health care providers on the frontline. According to the user, combating COVID-19 is a multi-front battle. The surveillance solution can play a critical role in such situation helping institutions to monitor the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and accordingly take steps to prevent its spread.

We believe the latest launch of surveillance solution is an extremely timely development by Thermo Fisher and expect it to witness fast market adoption.

Thermo Fisher’s Progress in COVID-19

Thermo Fisher’s COVID-19 testing has reached an unprecedented level over the past several months, creating a market-leading molecular diagnostics businesss to support hundreds of millions of PCR tests around the world. The company also significantly expanded its portfolio of COVID-related products, including Amplitude solution for high-throughput PCR-based testing and TaqCheck PCR test for asymptomatic health surveillance. In addition, it launched a number of advanced products across base business to strengthen leading positions in analytical instruments, biosciences and bioproduction.

In the COVID-19 testing space, the company is however facing tough competition from diagnostic testing companies like Quest Diagnostics DGX and LabCorp LH. We note that LabCorp was the first commercial lab to launch PCR testing in 2020, just after the FDA liberalized the rules around Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for testing. The company developed six EUA COVID tests and performed approximately 35 million COVID-19 tests in 2020. Quest Diagnostics currently performs approximately 130,000 COVID-19 molecular tests and 10,000 serology tests per day.

Thermo Fisher is also actively engaged in projects to help, develop and produce vaccines and therapies. According to a Reuters article on Mar 25, the company announced its plans to collaborate with Pfizer PFE and BioNtech to produce their COVID-19 vaccine in Italy.

