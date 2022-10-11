Thermo Fisher (TMO) Launches New TaqPath Panel in Europe

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced the European launch of its TaqPath Enteric Bacterial Select Panel, which helps detect common gastrointestinal (GI) bacteria. This launch came on the heels of the European CE-IVD mark for the device earlier. This panel was validated and registered under IVDD in May 2022.

More About TaqPath Panel

This panel, apart from detecting GI bacteria, also helps in identifying the root cause of an infection and administering the best suitable treatment fast. This newly-launched test uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology to analyze stool samples for a range of common GI bacteria, including Salmonella spp.; Shigella spp./enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC); Campylobacter jejuni, Campylobacter coli, and Campylobacter upsaliensis.

Per the press release, testing using the TaqPath Enteric Bacterial Select Panel can be done in one test tube and can be scaled up to fit the needs of the lab by enabling up to 93 samples to be tested in one run. When conducted on Thermo Fisher’s QuantStudio 5 and QuantStudio 5 Dx systems, results from samples are interpreted and generated automatically. This helps in saving laboratorians’ time so they can focus on other tasks.

How is This Test Superior?

According to Thermo Fisher, this TaqPath Enteric Bacterial Select Panel is able to reliably return results in about two hours with more than 98% sensitivity and specificity. This compares to culturing samples in a laboratory, which can take up to two weeks to deliver results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thermo Fisher claims that this advanced panel’s ability to identify and differentiate between the most common diarrhea-causing pathogens will make testing more accessible, providing laboratorians with more agility when identifying GI bacteria. With the specificity of the panel to detect different pathogens in a single test, this panel can preserve precious lab resources while providing critical information about the patient needed for the right treatment option.

Thermo Fisher International Operations Update

Thermo Fisher boasts strong international operations. It has witnessed consistent growth in the high-growth and emerging markets. In the second quarter of 2022, Asia Pacific grew in low double digits, with China growing over 20%. Growth in China was primarily driven by increasing demand for COVID-19 testing through the second quarter.

Share Price Performance

Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry in the past year. The stock lost 11.3% compared with the industry’s 34% fall.

