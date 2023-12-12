Thermo Fisher (TMO) Launches New Solutions for Clinical Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO introduced new sample preparation solutions to simplify and automate respiratory diagnostic testing. The company launched the Thermo Scientific KingFisher Apex Dx, an automated nucleic acid purification instrument and Applied Biosystems MagMAX Dx Viral/Pathogen NA Isolation Kit for the isolation and purification of viral and bacterial pathogens from respiratory biological specimens.

The recent development will further strengthen the company’s Life Science Solutions segment.

About Thermo Scientific KingFisher Apex Dx

Clinical laboratories that perform respiratory testing need to generate the highest quality results. To meet their needs, the high-throughput, versatile KingFisher Apex Dx system enables scientists’ labs to recover quality nucleic acids for sensitive downstream applications with maximum consistency, reproducibility, and reliability. The system is designed to be part of a modular sample preparation to real-time PCR analysis workflow, providing precise results, accurate data management and robust security features that meet cybersecurity and diagnostic regulatory standards.



The KingFisher Apex Dx system automates the extraction of up to 24 or 96 DNA, RNA, protein, or cell samples and transitions from clinical research to diagnostics by offering research use only and IVD software modes. It can be integrated with a Laboratory Information Management System or Laboratory Information System via Diomni Enterprise Software for enhanced data management and workflow optimization.

About Applied Biosystems MagMAX Dx Viral/Pathogen NA Isolation Kit

The MagMAX Dx Viral/Pathogen NA Isolation kit offers advanced formulation to ensure reproducible results and is automation-compatible with the KingFisher Apex Dx. The solution offers a new advanced formulation to maximize nucleic acid yield from routinely tested respiratory pathogens such as S. aureus, M. tuberculosis, influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2.

This kit also helps laboratories meet greener policies with REACH-compliant components and responsibly sourced packaging. Currently, the kit is available in in North America and coming soon to other regions.

More on the News

The KingFisher Apex Dx system builds on decades of product expertise and innovations, which have placed customers’ trust in the KingFisher instrument line. Per Thermo Fisher’s representative, the combination of the Apex Dx system and the MagMAX Dx Viral/Pathogen NA Isolation Kit further simplifies sample preparation for clinical labs so they can have confidence in downstream results when testing for respiratory diseases.

Together, these products provide laboratories with an in vitro diagnostic and in vitro diagnostic regulation approved automated sample preparation solutions for increased confidence in downstream results.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global life science tools market was valued at $144.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% in the 2023-2030 period.

Recent Highlights in the Life Science Solutions Segment

Last month, Thermo Fisher and Flagship Pioneering expanded their ongoing strategic partnership to develop and commercially scale multi-product platforms on an accelerated basis. Together, the companies aim to create a new platform focused on novel tools and capabilities that seek to power the biotech ecosystem and accelerate the development of first-in-class therapies.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO shares have decreased 5.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 9.1%.

