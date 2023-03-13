Thermo Fisher (TMO) Introduces iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO recently launched the Thermo Scientific iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer — a new trace elemental analyzer. The analyzer streamlines everyday analyses in environmental, food, pharmaceutical and industrial testing laboratories.

The company also unveils the Thermo Scientific iSC-65 Autosampler to enhance productivity for the Thermo Scientific iCAP Qnova Series ICP-MS analyzer and the Thermo Scientific iCAP PRO Series ICP-OES.

The new Thermo Scientific iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer (left) offers the operational ease and constancy that laboratories need for ongoing daily analysis of trace elements at low concentrations in various sample types.

The Thermo Scientific iSC-65 Autosampler (right) seamlessly incorporates the Thermo Scientific Qtegra ISDS software for maximum control and offers smart automation to enhance ease of use and minimize time per sample with features such as Step Ahead, which enables analysis and wash to be carried out simultaneously.

Benefits of Thermo Scientific iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer

The Thermo Scientific iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer instrument delivers accurate results and lessens the potential for quality control failures that lead to rework.

With the new HAWK consumable and maintenance assistant, laboratories also get an advantage from actively monitoring instrument performance and consumables to assure reliable, well-organized and worry-free operation over time.

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global analytical instrumentation market was valued at USD 53.42 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.53% by 2030. The technological advancements in analytical instrumentation are expected to fuel the industry's growth. Furthermore, growing interest in precision medicine is likely to boost the adoption of analytical instrumentation products.

This month, Thermo Fisher introduced µPAC Neo HPLC Columns for proteomics and biopharmaceutical research laboratories. The addition of a new line of low-flow HPLC columns will improve the separation performance and stability of biologically complex samples.

Last month, Thermo Fisher announced the launch of its Applied Biosystems TrueMark STI Select Panel — a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) research use-only test designed to detect Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis and Mycoplasma genitalium in one test and RNase P, included as a human internal control.

Shares of the company have gained 1.5% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 12.4%.

