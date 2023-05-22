Thermo Fisher (TMO) Gets FDA Clearance for Its Immunoassays

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently declared the FDA clearance of its novel biomarker tests — B·R·A·H·M·S PlGF plus KRYPTOR and B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR. These are the first and only immunoassays to receive breakthrough designation and clearance for the risk assessment and clinical management of preeclampsia, a severe pregnancy complication.

The recent development is likely to have a significant impact on the prognosis and treatment of thousands of women at risk for preeclampsia every year in the United States.

Significance of the Biomarker Tests

Preeclampsia is known to be the leading cause of maternal and fetal mortality and morbidity worldwide. Over the last decade, the incident rates of this life-threatening blood pressure disorder have increased rapidly in the United States.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR and B·R·A·H·M·S PlGF plus KRYPTOR assays are designed to be used along with other laboratory tests and clinical assessments to determine the risks of pregnant women who have been hospitalized for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. The assays run on the Thermo Scientific B·R·A·H·M·S KRYPTOR compact PLUS clinical chemistry analyzer.

The PRAECIS (Preeclampsia Risk Assessment: Evaluation of Cut-offs to Improve Stratification) study validates that novel biomarkers aid in detecting the development of severe preeclampsia. Based on the risk stratification ratio of the two assays, women who tested positive will receive enhanced surveillance and accelerated care before severe features develop.

Thermo Fisher is focused on advancing diagnostic solutions for reproductive health as part of the broader mission to enable its customers to make a healthier and safer world. Following the FDA clearance, the availability of these novel biomarker tests will allow caregivers across the United States to better manage and potentially improve outcomes for both mothers and their newborns.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market size was valued at $1.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.2% up to 2029.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Thermo Fisher collaborated with Pfizer to expand next-generation sequencing-based testing capabilities in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where access to affordable advanced genomic testing has been previously limited or unavailable.

In March 2023, Thermo Fisher announced a strategic collaboration with Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. The aim is to enable the latter to develop a robust manufacturing process for next-generation, programmable autologous T cells for the treatment of cancer.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Thermo Fisher has mostly underperformed its industry. TMO shares have decreased 3.2% compared to the industry’s rise of 5.2%.

