Thermo Fisher (TMO) Extends Partnership With Flagship Pioneering

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO extended its ongoing partnership with Flagship Pioneering to develop and commercially scale multiproduct platforms on an accelerated basis. This partnership has been expanded to include Flagship's network of businesses through the newly-formed strategic partnership, which makes use of the companies' knowledge in the fields of life science tools, diagnostics and services.

The recent development will fortify the Life Science Solutions segment.

More on Collaboration

Flagship Pioneering is a biotechnology firm that creates and develops platform businesses, each with the capacity to produce several goods that revolutionize sustainability or human health.

The collaboration between Thermo Fisher and Flagship aims to establish new platform firms that concentrate on innovative tools and capabilities to enhance the biotech ecosystem and expedite the development of first-in-class medicines. Thermo Fisher and Flagship have been suppliers for many years.

Strategic Implications

As the industry's go-to partner, working together on innovation is a crucial step in the development of the businesses' enduring partnership. Through this partnership, Flagship Pioneering aims to accelerate the impact of Thermo Fisher's strong scientific experience and broad commercial skills on future discoveries that they bring to market.

Realizing the full potential of innovative new modalities for human and environmental health requires complementing competencies and ecosystem aspects. TMO’s in-depth knowledge of the life sciences sector will be combined with Flagship Pioneering's creative company creation approach in this cooperation, which aims to create revolutionary capabilities for the ecosystem.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global life science tools market size was valued at $144.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growth in revenue is mainly due to rapid advancements by the life science tools companies in sequencing, MS, chromatography, NMR, and other various products. Moreover, investments and funding for the development of advanced therapeutics, along with consistent demand for novel medicine and treatments due to rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, kidney and thyroid disorders and diabetes, will drive the market.

Recent Partnerships

In October 2023, Thermo Fisher entered into a companion diagnostic (CDx) partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to support emerging precision therapies and improve patient outcomes by increasing access to reliable genomic testing needed to match patients with targeted cancer treatments. Through this collaboration, the companies will work to develop CDx tests to help identify patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with specific genomic mutations.



In September 2023, Thermo Fisher collaborated with the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) to help bring clinical research to historically underserved patient populations through NMQF’s Alliance for Representative Clinical Trials (ARC). The NMQF and Thermo Fisher's clinical research division will increase community health clinics' capacity to participate in clinical studies. Through systematic training and continuous involvement as investigator sites in clinical studies, the agreement will include ARC clinics in the clinical research process.

Price Performance

In the past year, TMO shares have decreased 12.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 8.3%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Insulet PODD and DexCom DXCM. While Haemonetics and DexCom each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Insulet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 11.6% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.82 to $3.86 in 2023 and $4.07 to $4.11 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.61 to $1.90 in the past 30 days. The company's shares have plunged 40.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7%.

PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.4%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.23 to $1.41 in the past 30 days. The company’s shares have declined 7.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.1%.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.