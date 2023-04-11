Thermo Fisher (TMO) Expands to Boost Commercial Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO is expanding early development work for oral solid dose therapies at its location in Bourgoin, France. This move demonstrates the company's dedication to assisting clients in accelerating the delivery of medications to patients by addressing workflow issues from early drug development through commercial manufacturing at that location.

The expansion of the facility in France broadens Thermo Fisher’s offerings for oral solid dose formulations.

More on the News

Thermo Fisher’s expansion in Bourgoin is built on the company's investments in small molecule solutions. The company has already made investments in small molecule solutions, including manufacturing and development services for oral solid doses in Bend, OR; Greenville, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Manat, Puerto Rico; Toronto, Canada; and Whitby and Milton Park, the U.K.

The early development hub contains enhanced good manufacturing practises (GMP) capabilities and a 430 square meter (4,600 square foot) research and development facility for non-GMP pre-clinical operations.

Benefits of the Expanded Facility

With 126 new medicine approvals supported, Thermo Fisher has pioneered and expanded the field of oral solid dosage development in the last decade. By strengthening its capabilities in France, the company will be able to expand its global oral solid network and relationships with clients who rely on the development and commercial manufacture of life-saving medications for their patients.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research





For the complete development of oral solid dose pharmaceutical products and the handling of highly strong substances, Bourgoin is a Thermo Fisher center of competence in Europe. The facility has the potential to produce tablets, capsules, and granules using all common oral solid dose manufacturing equipment as well as more specialized technologies like compaction and compression-contained simulation and Accelerated Stability Assessment Program (ASAP) simulation.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market size was $31.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0%. An increase in the advancement of drug delivery technology, such as targeted drug delivery and sustained release dosage forms, rising investments by CDMOs to expand the oral solid dosage (OSD) development and increasing demand for novel therapies are driving the market.

Expansion of Facilities Continues

Thermo Fisher is currently expanding its bioproduction purification resin capacity, which is used in the mRNA manufacturing process. In the fourth quarter, the company opened new manufacturing sites in China and Singapore to enhance the capacity for single-use technology. These new sites are intended to meet local and global demand from biopharma customers. In South Korea, the company continues to enhance local capabilities with customer-focused innovation centers for the semiconductor industry and biopharma customers.



In December 2022, Thermo Fisher announced the expansion of its global Biologics and Steriles manufacturing with the opening of a new facility in Hangzhou, China. The new facility will support pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers to deliver patient’s therapies more quickly.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 0.6% in the past six months against the industry’s fall of 13.8%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. HOLX, Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC and Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.2%. HOLX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 30.6%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hologic has inched up 8.6% against the industry’s 13.8% fall in the past year.

Henry Schein, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 8.1%. HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same in the other, the average beat being 2.9%.

Henry Schein has lost 7.9% compared with the industry’s 4% decline in the past year.

Avanos, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 1.8% for 2023. AVNS’ earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 11%.

Avanos has lost 4.3% compared with the industry’s 13.9% decline in the past year.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.